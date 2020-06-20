A week of pain

This week I saw crying and smiling faces. I heard talks about despair and talks about victory. I quietly observed while trying not to absorb the energies of tensions hanging in the air. But it is a robot that cannot be touched by the tensions in the air.

This week I listened to several narratives from those who said they won and others who said they also won. I heard debates about validity and invalidity. I watched presidential candidates waiting to be sworn in. I watched political leaders promising to be non-discriminatory. I heard miscreants making threats. I witnessed the actions of those once impartial who have removed their masks and are now licking the boots of their puppet masters. I read the writings of racists who are still pretending to hide.

A political party may assume power, but no one has won. They who have eyes to see will see. They who have ears to hear will hear. It is the Guyanese people who have lost.