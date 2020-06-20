Almost half of Region One COVID-19 cases are teachers

Almost half of the persons who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Moruca sub-district, in Region One (Barama-Waini), are teachers and the Ministry of Education yesterday ordered all schools there shuttered until the spread of the virus is contained.

About 573 students who are preparing to write crucial national and regional examinations are affected, the ministry disclosed in a statement yesterday. “Alternative methods of engagement” are being implemented to ensure that the 359 Grade Six students who will write the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and the 214 Grade 11 students who will write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations next month are prepared, the ministry said.

In its statement, the ministry disclosed that 11 teachers of the Moruca sub-district have tested positive for COVID-19 as of noon yesterday. In total, Region One has recorded 24 cases of COVID-19, inclusive of one death. Of that number, 23 cases are from the Moruca sub-district.