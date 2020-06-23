Two Region Nine Grade Six students test positive for COVID-19 -after travelling from Brazil for NGSA

Two Grade Six students, who were being held in a quarantine facility at Lethem after travelling from Bon Fim, Brazil, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two students are among a dozen examination-level students who attend school in Guyana while living in Brazil.

According to Carl Parker, the Regional Executive Officer (REO) for Region Nine, the students were allowed to travel back to Guyana by way of the Guyana/Brazil border in order to prepare to sit the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) exams in July.