Two Region Nine students with COVID-19 to get secondary school placements -some still worried about safety ahead of exams

The Ministry of Education has decided that while the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will go ahead as planned, the two Grade Six pupils who recently tested positive for COVID-19 will be placed at schools within Region Nine.

“It is obvious that they will not be fit to write the exams, so the plan is to place them at secondary schools in the region,” the Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Officer Murtland Haley told Stabroek News.

It was announced five days ago that the two students tested positive for COVID-19. Nial Uthman the Regional Health Officer for the region, has told this newspaper that the two children are progressing well while in isolation and that the other students would be re-tested on a date that is to be determined.