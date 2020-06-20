GAWU says NIS denying sugar workers’ benefits

Following reports that the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) recently decided to not honour claims for sickness or accident benefits made by sugar workers, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) yesterday called on the entity to rescind the decision.

GAWU said that the NIS is acting in violation of the legislation governing the social security agency’s operations.

In a press statement yesterday, GAWU said that it has learned from its members that claims made were not being processed for payments. GAWU, along with the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE), wrote to NIS General Manager Holly Greaves on May 22 but to date they are still awaiting a response.