Teen mom’s body found in Berbice River -boyfriend among two taken into custody

The body of a 17-year-old Stanleytown, New Amster-dam girl was fished out of the Berbice River on Thursday evening and two persons have since been arrested as police are seeking to determine if she was a victim of foul play.

Melissa Soman, also known as ‘Lisa,’ 17, who was the mother of a two-year-old, of Number 58 Stanleytown, New Amster-dam, was returning home from the Berbice River around 8.30 pm on Wednesday when it is alleged that she jumped overboard.

However, her parents suspect foul play due to the state in which her body was discovered.