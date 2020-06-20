Kuru Kuru man wanted for questioning in larceny by public officer probe

The police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man, who is wanted for questioning in relation to larceny by public officer.

In a wanted bulletin issued on Thursday, the police said Delon Wilson, whose last known address is Kuru Kuru, Linden Highway, is wanted for the crime, which occurred between 2013 and June, 2020.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Wilson is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-1389, 227-2128, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911, or the nearest police station.