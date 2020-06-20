Several lose home after fire guts Prashad Nagar building

Several persons lost their home following a fire that gutted a Prashad Nagar, Georgetown home yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 2.26pm, a fire of unknown origin started at the Lot 328 Sachibazaar, Prashad Nagar home and left it badly damaged. The two-storey building, which has three apartments, according to witnesses at the scene, was only occupied by one woman along with two children at the time of the fire.

When Stabroek News arrived at the scene yesterday, three fire trucks were seen as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. A woman along with two children were also seen being treated in an ambulance before they were taken to the hospital.