Fire guts Prashad Nagar house

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is investigating the cause of a fire which destroyed a Prashad Nagar, Georgetown house early yesterday morning.

Reports are that the fire started around 3.08am at Lot 91 Premniranjan Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

The two-storey wooden and concrete structure was unoccupied at the time. The house was reportedly recently sold.

The GFS in a statement issued yesterday said that four fire tenders responded to the report and extinguished the fire.

Two neighbouring buildings located at Lot 90 and 92 Premniranjan also suffered damage to their gutters, roof and AC units due to heat, the statement said.

The GFS is encouraging citizens to equip their homes with preventive devices such as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers which they said can be useful in the event of a fire.