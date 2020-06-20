Ramjattan ready to accept recount results

Although the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition has publicly maintained that the elections were not credible, its Prime Ministerial candidate Khemraj Ramjattan on Wednesday told members of his staff that he is prepared to accept the results of the national recount of votes cast at the March 2nd polls which show a victory for the opposition PPP/C.

Ramjattan, who is Minister of Public Security and the leader of the Alliance For Change, made the admission during a meeting where he thanked unit heads at the Public Security Ministry for their work.

“I rather suspect that tomorrow there might be a declaration that the numbers were against us… I am prepared to accept and move on and I wanted to not miss the opportunity because if it happens tomorrow say… I will be out and I will not have said a word of thank you for provisioning of so many of your expertise and experiences that made me a better minister than when I came,” Ramjattan said in the engagement, from which an audio recording was leaked yesterday.