Trinidad woman, 18, charged with murder of man

(Trinidad Express) An 18-year-old woman is expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Monday charged with knifing to death a man.

Avelon Lett, of St. Charles Lane, Second Caledonia, Morvant, was charged for murder by WPC Clinton of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, on Thursday.



This after HBI Region One officers, under the supervision of Senior Superintendent Chandool, W/Superintendent Martin and Insp Ramdass, conducted enquires into the death of Shem Thomas, 22, which occurred on June 13 at St. Joseph Lane, off Pashley Street, Laventille.

Thomas’ throat was slashed and he had stab wounds to the torso.