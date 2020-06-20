PNC showing utter contempt for loyal followers

Dear Editor,

My use of “contempt” in this correspondence’s context has to do with disrespect, deception, even the ability, the practice to despise.

For frankly speaking, that’s what the leadership of my old party, the People’s National Congress (PNC) – now masquerading as some “APNU” – has been doing to its loyal but susceptible tribal political supporters. There are members, supporters, followers and even donors who know full well when the power-hungry leadership is involved in deceit and delusion; spreading false fake narratives and artfully instilling beliefs in the minds of the mentally vulnerable. Other party loyal die-hards care not to investigate, to question or to think things through when presented by their leaders and media surrogates.

What has concerned me – hence this missive – is the levels to which PNC leaders are so contemptuous of their followers. Masterfully, they have elevated discrepancies found in every elections regarding invalid, rejected or spoilt votes, to gargantuan levels claiming that an entire elections – guaranteed by keen expert invited observers at an unnecessary manufactured recount – that that well-run March 02 Poll should be ignored, cast aside. To hell with the will of the majority!

Well-orchestrated social media and television “briefings” accompanied the daily recount exercise to initiate then re-inforce alternative “evidence” and facts – the same numbers they wanted to swear in their His Excellency on, swiftly became tainted as “irregularities”, “anomalies”, “invalid votes”.

I know that power to manage our emerging Petro-State is their prize, but even as I remain no fan of the PPP nor Dr Irfaan, I reject the PNC’s robust never-ending attempts to disenfranchise thousands thus making current and future votes value-less.

The unfortunate consequence is that the leadership’s relentless “invalid, non-credible” assaults have obviously impressed the minds of the innocent but gullible followers. It is so despicable! To plant such deception amongst tribal believers who really voted for a win then to see all the Seas of Green at campaign-time legitimately defeated. The power-grab smacks of contempt for “their own”. A few hundred actually now believe that they are being “robbed”. Notwithstanding the assessments of local courts and a wider world of observers. Not it’s to be “litigation time” again.

How could a party so use and abuse “their own” whom they ignored and disrespected between 2016 and 2018? What price power?

Yours faithfully,

Allan Arthur Fenty