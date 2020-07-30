Guyanese women must say no to the APNU+AFC bullying

Dear Editor,

The vile and baseless attacks on the Barbadian Prime Minister and former CARICOM Chair, Mia Mottley; Chairperson of the GECOM, retired Justice Madam Claudette Singh; Chief Justice Madam Roxane George; Justice Madam Priya Sewnarine-Beharry; and attorney at law Mrs. Kim Kyte, as well as the Canadian High Commissioner, Her Excellency Lilian Chatterjee and Her Excellency US Ambassador Sarah Lynch, have embarrassed and angered me as a Guyanese, and, as a Guyanese woman.

We know the APNU+AFC Coalition leaders are bullies and must have their way. What better example do we need to demonstrate this than the last 146 days where they have absolutely refused to accept that they lost the March 2nd Elections! As bullies, of course, their objective is to cow people into subjugation and submission; this too is the objective behind the horrendous attacks on these women in public life.

And, we, in response, especially Guyanese women, must say “NO” we shall not be bullied nor shall we stand by quietly and watch these women, or, anyone else, being bullied.

They tried it with former Prime Ministers Owen Arthur (now sadly deceased) and Bruce Golding as well as Prime Ministers Mia Mottley and Dr. Ralph Gonsalves —all of whom were outspoken about the actions of the APNU+AFC Coalition.

The PNC, has a special contempt for women, and, although the Chairperson and General Secretary are both women, it is these leaders who bear the most responsibility for the attacks on these women who have distinguished themselves in their various fields.

It is the PNC, organized and led by many PNC women, who mercilessly attacked President Janet Jagan – a woman who gave 66 of her 89 years of life in service to Guyana and its people; and who gave up her American citizenship in the 1950s to serve this country. The colour of her skin and the place of her birth were the basis for this vilification, coupled with supplications to supernatural forces to “wuk pun she”. That was 20 years ago. President Jagan refused to be bullied.

I did not think that l would see another female effigy in a coffin being abused, beaten and stomped on again; but PNC predictably did it again, this time with the Chairperson of GECOM as their target.

I was at the US Embassy reception when Minister Priya Manickchand was abused for expressing in a very sophisticated and measured speech her government’s disagreement with comments made by the then US Ambassador. I can still remember the shouts from the Guyanese audience of “tek way she visa”, and, moreso Hammie Green approaching the head table shouting “tek way de mike from she, shut she down”.

The women in the PNC have been very loyal going back to Burnham days; they have been the backbone of the protesters in front of the National Assembly, fund-raisers, polling agents, and go anywhere their party sends them throughout the decades. In what way have they been rewarded?

After being out of government for 23 years, their government rewarded their loyal supporters, especially their women supporters, with 200 more taxes leading to more hardships and increased poverty, reversals of the social programmes, reversals of social safety nets for women, children and the elderly, loss of 30,000 jobs and the decline in all sectors of the economy, and, now during the Covid 19 pandemic, abject neglect of the poor and vulnerable in our society, many of whom are PNC female supporters.

Some facts may help to demonstrate:

• Among the 28-member executive there are only 3 women who are Cabinet Members;

• Professional women were pushed aside for the new political directorate, overwhelmingly comprised of senior citizens, urban middle class men and former military officers.

• The number of female Permanent Secretaries declined from 33% to less than 15%, despite an increase in the number of Ministries;

• The posts of Director of Budget, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director of Public Prosecutions, Registrar of the Land Registry, Registrar of the Deeds and Commercial Registry, Registrar General of the General Registration Office, the Director of Telecommunications, all held by women as was three of the nine Heads of Missions. These were reduced to two women in those seven posts and 2 female Heads of Mission, despite an increase in the number of Foreign Missions and Consulates.

One of the many legacies of the one term APNU+AFC Coalition has been the alarming rate of open discrimination against women, most especially of Indo-Guyanese women and Amerindian woman, particularly in the public sector.

Of special note has been the public abuse and accusations in the media against women holding high positions in the public service. In 2017 alone there were three such cases of women in high positions being subjected to public humiliation by no less than the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.

When in 2016 the government closed down the Integrity Commission, the Youth Entrepreneurial and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP) (based in the interior regions), and the Amerindian Land Titling Unit, for example, the majority women staff lost their jobs. The government terminated 1,972 Amerindian Community Services Officers (40% were female).

With the closure of the four sugar estates in 2016 and 2017, over 7000 workers lost their jobs, of which 2000 were women. These were seen as mere “collateral damage.”

In 2017, the then Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin admitted publicly that the group hardest hit in the small business sector was the group headed by female single parents. These include those involved with catering, hair and nail craft, sewing and tailoring.

Based on the APNU+AFC government policies of gender and ethnic discrimination, women and children have been the main victims.

The most recent assault on these outstanding women in public life exposes once again the PNC “cloven hooves” of their disdain for the professionalism and independence of the judiciary, and disregard for the constitutional cloak protecting the Chairperson of the GECOM.

I have no doubt that these women will stand steadfast and not be bullied by anyone; they will continue to uphold the constitution and serve Guyana.

Yours faithfully

Gail Teixeira