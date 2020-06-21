City clarifies amnesty on interest for 2020 rates and taxes

Almost a week after retracting its announcement of an amnesty, the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has said that beginning from Monday the municipality will not charge interest on general rates and taxes for 2020.

In a statement issued on Friday, the M&CC said the amnesty would last until December 30, 2020 and is part of expanded tax relief for individuals and businesses as part of the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated financial impact caused by it. It added that while it has offered the tax relief/waiver on the interest for general rates and taxes for the year 2020, interest owed from previous years remains unaffected.

“Rate payers are encouraged to take advantage of the waiver on the interest for General Rates and Taxes for the year 2020,” it said, while encouraging members of the public to contact the office of the Town Clerk via telephone number 226- 7717.