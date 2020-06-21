GTI launching online course for applicants without needed CSEC passes

The Government Technical Institute (GTI) will soon be launching a six-week virtual preparatory course for prospective Diploma or Certificate programme students who do not have the required grades at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level for admittance.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, the course, which begins early next month, only caters to persons who gained a grade 4 or 5 in Mathematics, English language, Physics or Chemistry at CSEC but have applied and have had their applications processed.

Upon the conclusion of the course, candidates are expected to write a qualifying examination, which will guarantee entrance into the institution once they are successful.