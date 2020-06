COVID-19 testing on hold due to problems at lab -no new results released since Thursday

No novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing has been done in recent days due to “problems” at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL).

Since last Thursday, when the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) confirmed 12 new cases, no new results have been released.

The MoPH’s Public Relations Officer Terrence Esseboom yesterday told Sunday Stabroek that he was unaware why but no one was tested in the past few days.