Lawrence aborts lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in regions Five and Eight

De facto Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence has backpedaled on a decision to relax non-curfew COVID-19 restrictions in regions Five and Eight.

The two regions are the only areas in Guyana which have not recorded a single case of the novel coronavirus disease up to last Wednesday.

National COVID-19 Task Force last Wednesday announced a plan for a phased relaxation of the restrictions and that the two regions would be allowed to relax non-curfew measures, which include the operation of non-essential services such as barbershops and salons, boutiques and movement.