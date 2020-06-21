GEA says Region One solar farm nearing completion

The remedial works being undertaken at the Mabaruma Solar Farm and supervised by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) have progressed into the hybrid power system’s testing phase, Agency Head Mahender Sharma has said.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, Sharma said installation of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system at the Mabaruma Power Company was completed at the end of the first week of June and pre-commissioning tests of the hybrid power system (solar farm and diesel generator) commenced on June 10.

He explained in the written response provided that these tests will continue for a week and will allow for information on the load profile and other system parameters to be obtained for programming the SCADA system.