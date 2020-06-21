GWI replacing ruptured pipeline at Cemetery Road

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is currently replacing a pipeline at Cemetery Road, George-town, after a 14-inch transmission line there ruptured recently, causing flooding of the cemetery and the disruption of the water supply to some city residents.

Customers in surrounding areas are currently experiencing reduced water pressure as a result. “Due to this rupture being in very close proximity to the cemetery compared to previous ones and the obvious risk associated with working in the conditions of a flooded cemetery, GWI is working to abandon that section of the pipeline, and install a new line along the carriageway of Cemetery Road,” GWI said in a statement on its Facebook page.