REO says Region Nine still to see severe impact from torrential rains -believes effect on movement helping pandemic measures

Torrential rains have not had a great impact on the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region with the exception of farmers and some infrastructure, the Regional Executive Officer (REO) Carl Parker has said.

Speaking to this newspaper last Thursday, Parker said although most of the region has experienced flooding since the rainy season began last month, only a few persons were directly affected.

“We have flooding in almost every section of the region but the issue here is that water is rising and falling and it comes up higher with every fall. That is natural in the Rupununi, it’s nothing strange,” he added.