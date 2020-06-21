Guyana News

Over 12lbs of ganja found buried at Plaisance

The two five-gallon containers with the suspected cannabis which were unearthed by police. (Guyana Police Force photo)
The police on Tuesday unearthed just over 12 pounds of suspected cannabis that was buried at a Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara property.

According to a Guyana Police Force statement that was issued yesterday, ranks, acting on information received, went to Prince William Street, where they conducted a search and unearthed two five-gallon containers containing the substance.

In total, the substance weighed in excess of 5.5 kilogrammes, which is equivalent to 12.1 pounds.

No arrest had been made up to last evening.  