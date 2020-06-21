Over 12lbs of ganja found buried at Plaisance

The police on Tuesday unearthed just over 12 pounds of suspected cannabis that was buried at a Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara property.

According to a Guyana Police Force statement that was issued yesterday, ranks, acting on information received, went to Prince William Street, where they conducted a search and unearthed two five-gallon containers containing the substance.

In total, the substance weighed in excess of 5.5 kilogrammes, which is equivalent to 12.1 pounds.

No arrest had been made up to last evening.