Met-en-meerzorg woman’s family still waiting for justice three years after her death

Three years have passed since 62-year-old Krishnoutie (only name) was killed in a fatal accident along the Met-en-meerzorg Public road and her family is still waiting for justice.

Krishnoutie, of Ocean Garden, Met-en-meerzorg, West Coast Demerara, died on the afternoon of June 15, 2017 after she was struck down by a speeding car. The accident occurred around 2pm while the elderly woman was returning home from a shop.

The hire car, bearing licence plate HC 2224, was proceeding east along the public road when it struck Krishnoutie, who was flung into the air and fell some distance away along the roadway.