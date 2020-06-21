Lakers owner Buss posts racist, misogynistic letter from fan

Los Angeles Lakers president and controlling owner Jeanie Buss on Friday shared on social media a photo of a racist and misogynistic letter she received recently “so that everyone can see the hate is real and living out there.”

The letter, written in a typewriter font and signed by “Joe” with Buss blacking out the last name, begins with “Dear Whore —” It then reads:

“After 60 years as a huge Lakers fan, I now say to hell with the overpaid (redacted) traitors and the NBA. Go to hell and join (redacted) Kobe Bryant. —Joe (last name redacted).”

Buss blacked out the two expletives as well, though on the first expletive she left the first letter — an “n” — showing.

Buss posted the following message with the photo on Instagram:

“After much thought, I decided to share this letter I received on Monday so that everyone can see the hate is real and living out there. This is happening in our world TODAY. Its real and it exists.

“To Joe: Did sending this letter make you feel better? Really all you did was waste your time, and energy and your postage stamp. (But thank you for including your return home address) Why don’t you look in the mirror and see your ugliness because I refuse to.

“I have received letters like this over the years. The advice I always got? ‘Ignore it.’ I did. But not anymore. On this day, Juneteenth, I ask my white friends to join together, acknowledge the racism that exists in our country and around the world, and pledge to stop ignoring it. We all must do better. #juneteenth #hatewontwin.”

June 19 is celebrated as Juneteenth, commemorating the last slaves in Texas being freed on June 19, 1865 — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. For the first time in league history, the NBA made Friday a paid holiday for all employees in recognition of Juneteenth. The NFL did the same.

Juneteenth has received added attention this year in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked global protests, and sports teams and athletes throughout the U.S. have spoken out publicly against racism, with several teams taking part in protests.

The Lakers on Thursday also announced the hiring of Dr. Karida Brown as the team’s director of racial equity and action. According to the team, “Dr. Brown will create a curriculum to help the Lakers staff enrich their knowledge on today’s most urgent topics, as well as helping to identify ways the team can be more active and efficient in creating change.”

Bryant, 41, was among nine people killed when the helicopter they were in crashed into a Southern California hillside on Jan. 26. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also among those killed. He won five NBA championships with the Lakers and is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

