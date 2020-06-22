Guyana News

Gold miners association donates $10m in items

The donation to Mahdia (GGDMA photo)
By

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) says that in recent months it has provided over $10 million worth of donations and other relief aid to various communities and organizations. 

In a statement, the GGDMA said that the relief effort began on March 31, 2020 with the establishment of a GGDMA COVID-19 Relief Account at Demerara Bank Ltd.

The GGDMA thanked the 25 persons/companies who contributed thus far to its COVID-19 Relief Fund and is encouraging other miners and companies to contribute by donating to the GGDMA COVID 19 Relief Fund via the chequing Account at Demerara Bank AC # 4023412.