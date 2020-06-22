Reckless bus driver forces car off La Grange Public Road

A bus driver is on the run after his reckless driving was said to have caused a car bearing registration number PPT 8284 to veer off the La Grange Public Road into a nearby drain.

A four-year-old boy was among the five occupants of the car.

The accident took place minutes to two yesterday afternoon. According to the driver and eyewitnesses, a red Route #31 pit-bull bus came speeding around a serpentine turn from the southern direction into the lane of the car proceeding northwards, forcing the driver of the car off the road into a drain. The bus driver instead of stopping to render assistance fled the scene.