Ramotar denies Cambridge Analytica was involved in PPP/C’s 2015 elections campaign

Former President Donald Ramotar yesterday denied that he had hired Cambridge Analytica, the United Kingdom political consulting firm that collapsed in scandal, to help with his 2015 elections campaign after a former company director said that work was done for the party.

The comments by the official were highlighted yesterday by de facto Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo who said that the former president had “invited foreign interference since 2013…to conduct race-based interference” in this country’s “national affairs.”

“I categorically deny that Cambridge Analytica was involved in our campaign in 2015,” Ramotar told Stabroek News yesterday when contacted.