Canal Number Two health centres doing their part to combat COVID-19

The Canal Number Two health centres will be hosting a screening programme for the general public tomorrow and the medical personnel there say that despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, they intend to contribute to the prevention of the spread of the virus and will continue to serve the public.

Earlier this week, when Stabroek News met with officials from the two health centres, they pointed out the extra measures put in place to protect themselves and patients. The health centres cater to approximately six thousand residents of the dozen villages situated along Canal Number Two. Belle West Health Centre alone services 2,600 persons residing in both phases of the housing scheme. However, they do see patients coming from the other communities in Canal Number Two.

Fading neon green paint showed the marked off spots in the compound outside of the Belle West Health Centre where patients would stand on a busy day in compliance with the physical distancing measures, but on Wednesday morning, just past the 9 o’clock hour, only one young mother with her weeks’ old baby was there for the nurses to tend to. This was the child’s first visit to the health centre so he was being registered. The mother had showed up to the health facility without a mask but was provided one while she was there.