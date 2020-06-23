Cops probing collision at Sheriff and David Sts junction

Police are investigating an accident that occurred near the junction of Sheriff and David streets, where an elderly woman suffered minor injuries on Saturday night.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles yesterday said that the accident was minor and no one was badly injured despite reports on the night of the accident.

Isles explained that after the accident, which occurred around 7.30 pm, the elderly woman, who was in a car that was rammed by another, was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital and discharged the same night as she only suffered some minor injuries.