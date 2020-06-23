Peacemaker stabbed to death at Turtle Creek landing

A peacemaker was stabbed to death on Sunday afternoon at Turtle Creek Landing, Mazaruni River after he intervened in an altercation between a couple.

The police said the dead man has been identified only as ‘Rakesh’, a resident of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

The incident occurred around 4.40pm. The suspect is currently being sought.

According to a police press release, investigations thus far revealed that the suspect and his reputed wife were involved in a physical altercation which caused ‘Rakesh’ to intervene.

During the process, the suspect allegedly stabbed ‘Rakesh’ multiple times about his body including his neck with a knife.

A team of ranks was dispatched to the scene yesterday.