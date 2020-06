Celebration of this year’s Olympic Day will be one with a difference.

As customary, the celebrations of sports and Olympic values will bring together Olympians from around the world today to celebrate Olympic Day. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually.

President of the Guyana Olympic Association, K Juman-Yassin said Guyana will be part of the event in some shape or form.

Olympic Day 2020 (June 23) will see Olympians, athletes and fans all over the globe get active in the world’s largest 24-hour digital Olympic workout.