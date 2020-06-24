Granger silent on CARICOM observer report

President David Granger, once very vocal about the role of CARICOM in the National Recount has been silent on the report submitted last week by the three-person scrutinizing team which observed the process.

In its report submitted on June 15, the CARICOM team concluded that the National Recount of votes and by extension the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections were sufficiently transparent to reflect the will of the Guyanese people and form the basis for the declaration of the results.

Though they took note of the anomalies and irregularities identified by the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition, the team repeatedly stressed in their report that they did not witness anything which would render the recount and by extension the casting of the ballot on March 02, “so grievously deficient procedurally or technically, or sufficiently deficient to have thwarted the will of the people.”