Trinidad firefighter jailed after beating woman over ‘housework’

(Trinidad Express) A firefighter who came home and put a beating on a woman over “housework”, will spend the next two months in prison.

The officer pleaded guilty to the charges of threats to kill and assault by beating, during an appearance before a Siparia Magistrate on Tuesday, the TTPS said.

At around 2:15pm on Monday a report of Domestic Violence was made to the Oropouche Police Station. Officers of the Gender Based Violence Unit (GBVU) went to Rousillac and met a woman who reported to him that 15 minutes before, she had an argument over housework, which escalated into the man hitting her a blow to the head and threatening to chop her.



The fire fighter said nothing when arrested.

He was taken to the La Brea Police Station, while a medical certificate was obtained on the woman’s behalf.

Enquiries were Spearheaded by Superintendent (Ag) Claire Guy-Alleyne and supervised by Inspector (Ag) Clarke.