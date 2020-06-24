Trinidad Archbishop tried to save drowning man

(Trinidad Express) Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon attempted to save the life of a drowning man in Blanchisseuse last Friday.

But when it became apparent that it was too late, Gordon prayed for the victim.

Police say that 27-year-old security guard Lyndon Clement went to a private beach at Damian’s Bay, Blanchisseuse on Friday, and went into the water, in breach of the Covid-19 regulations that existed until Monday, when it was lifted.



According to the Catholic Archdiocese, attempts to save his life were undertaken by Archbishop Gordon who was at a Church retreat at the beach.

In a post on the Catholic News page of Trinidad and Tobago, Archbishop Gordon, who was at a retreated at a Church in Blanchisseuse, said he saw two men were in the waters experiencing difficulty.



Gordon went to the beach where attempts were made to pull the men to shore.

When Clement was brought to shore, Gordon began to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Clement.

“While on the verandah, I heard some noise from the water and looked out to see what was happening. There were two men who seemed to be treading water far from the shore who were about 20 ft apart drifting westward. One man appeared to be in distress. I left the house and went to the beach where some people organised a boogie board and a tow line to rescue the man. When they brought him onto the beach, I cleared his throat and began to administer CPR,” he told the Catholic News..

He said that despite his resuscitation attempts, the father of two was not responsive. He then prayed for Clements as the authorities responded.

“Still kneeling over the body, I prayed for him and his soul and asked God’s mercy upon him. The police were the first to arrive. Then the nurse arrived. I gave the police the information I had and returned to the house…The sense of helplessness when you cannot reach in time. Yesterday’s [Friday] incident was tragic, it was difficult, but I am okay.” said the post.