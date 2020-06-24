Teenage girl in Trinidad found dead after playing with gun

(Trinidad Express) A teenage girl found dead in an abandoned house in Long Circular, St James, on Monday, had been playing with a loaded gun with a friend when it discharged, hitting her once in the abdomen.

The deceased is Bri­an­na Parks, 16, of Upper Bournes Road, St James. Police have listed her death as “accidental”.

She was a pupil of the Servol Skills Centre in Diego Martin.

Her body was examined at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday, but when her father and other relatives were approached by the Express, they declined to say anything.

Police said around 5 p.m. on Monday, residents of Aboud Circular, Dibe, heard a gunshot and called the police.

Officers of the St James Police went to an abandoned house after being told the gunshot was heard coming from there.

Officers found Parks lying on the floor with a wound to her abdomen.

They took her to the St James District Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 5.35 p.m.

Police said they were later told that Parks and a man were friends and they had been playing with the weapon when it went off.

After Parks was shot, the man grabbed the gun and ran out of the house, leaving her, police said. They are currently looking for him.