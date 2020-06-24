Trinidad police release woman held for killing man in self defence

(Trinidad Express) A woman who had been detained for the fatal stabbing of a man at Cunupia man early Monday had been released from police custody.

Police found there was evidence to support the claim of self-defence given by the 27 year old female suspect detained for the death of Devon Brown.

Chaguanas and Cunupia detectives conducted inquiries and were told that Brown attempted to assault the woman when she allegedly stabbed him several times.



The female suspect allegedly told police she retaliated and stabbed him to protect herself.

A police report said that officers on mobile patrol found Brown at the corner of Esmeralda and Southern Main Roads around 1.50 a.m.



Brown, bleeding from several wounds, said he was stabbed, and police took him to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he died while receiving treatment.

Police returned to Esmeralda Road where they followed a trail of blood into a bar.

The questioned several people and detained the female suspect in connection with Brown’s death.

An autopsy was done at the Forensic Science Centre on Tuesday.