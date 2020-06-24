The world is turning its attention to women’s cricket `ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is the most-watched ICC women’s T20 event in history’ – ICC

When Guyanese Cherry-Ann Fraser returned to Guyana from the 2020 ICC women’s T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year, she told Stabroek Sports that the experience was an invaluable one.

However, she also made a plea for female athletes to be equally respected and recognised like their male counterparts.

“I think the opportunity to play more cricket via such avenues as leagues [is important]. Yes, the game has grown but I still think more could be done, and adding to that, I think more respect and recognition on the professional front is needed since as compared to our male counterparts, we are significantly less respected and recognised,” the athlete had disclosed.