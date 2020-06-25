Ethnic relations body seeking help over racially insensitive remarks on social media

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a number of individuals, who are deemed “persons of interest” for allegedly making racially insensitive remarks about others on social media.

In a Facebook post yesterday afternoon, the Commission issued notices with pictures and screen shots of the remarks that were made.

The ERC is appealing to persons with information on the whereabouts of the individuals to contact them. All information will be treated with confidence, the commission said.