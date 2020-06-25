Two-year-old feared drowned in Upper Mazaruni

A two-year-old child is missing and feared dead after the canoe in which she was travelling capsized in the Kukui River, Region Seven on Tuesday afternoon.

The child has been identified as Nandra Alban of Phillipai Village, Upper Mazaruni.

The incident occurred around 4.30pm.

Stabroek News was informed that Alban along with her parents and five other persons were heading to their farm in a canoe, when it capsized causing her to go under.

Alban’s parents tried to rescue her but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The other occupants of the canoe managed to swim across the river.

A police report has since been filed and a search is ongoing for Alban’s body.