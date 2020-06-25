Sixteen in quarantine at Lethem after new COVID-19 cases -including six children

Sixteen persons, including six minor children, have been placed in quarantine at a facility in Lethem following the confirmation of two cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Region Nine on Monday.

Two 10-year-old children tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after they travelled with their parents from Brazil to Lethem in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region to begin preparations for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), which is scheduled for July 1st and 2nd.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Carl Parker told Stabroek News via telephone that the two children who tested positive are among a dozen examination-level students who reside in a neighbouring Brazilian town but go to school in Guyana.