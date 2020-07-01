Region Nine COVID-19 patients asymptomatic

The three active novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Region Nine are asymptomatic, according to Regional Executive Officer Carl Parker.

Up to Monday, Region Nine recorded an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to four. All of the confirmed cases have been imported from neighbouring Brazil, which as of Monday had recorded more than 1.37 million cases of the deadly disease.

Parker said there has been no community spread of the disease even though all four cases of COVID-19 are Brazil-based Guyanese. He noted that those persons unknowingly contracted the disease while in Brazil.