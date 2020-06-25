Trinidad: Husband succumbs to injuries three days after wife

(Trinidad Express) A husband and wife are now both dead ­following an accident on Sunday.

After a three-day battle, Christopher Figuera, 56, has died as a result of injuries sustained in the same accident which claimed the life of his wife, 52-year-old Nicole Figuera, on Sunday.

Figuera died yesterday morning at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

The two were parents of four children, all between the ages of 18 and 22. They lived at Court Drive, Champs Fleurs.

According to police reports, around 7.30 a.m. on Sunday, they were in their grey Nissan Serena proceeding east along the Churchill-­Roosevelt Highway when, upon reaching the vicinity of Popeye’s Chicken in Trincity, the vehicle they were in was struck by a gold-coloured Nissan Primera.

The impact resulted in the two vehicles crashing on the northern embankment.

The Serena came to a stop on the east-bound lane, with damage to the back of the car and right side of the vehicle; while the Primera came to a stop, facing west, in the drain.

‘Bad drive’

Nicole Figuera suffered extensive injuries to her legs and chest, police said. She was taken to the Arima Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8.15 a.m. that day.

Christopher was taken to the Mt Hope hospital, where he remained in critical condition until yesterday morning.

The driver of the Primera, a 22-year-old from Perkins Street, Arouca, is currently assisting police.

On the day of the accident, he told investigators he was proceeding east along the centre lane of the highway, when he received a “bad drive” which caused him to apply brakes and pull to the left.

However, he reported he got no brakes and could only recall hearing glass breaking and hitting his head on the windscreen and losing consciousness.

He awoke sometime after with people gathered around him, and was shocked to learn of the accident, he said.

In his car at the time were an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old.

They all suffered injuries. However, none was said to be life threatening.

Christopher Figuera’s death has pushed the number of road deaths in 2020 to 50.

The comparative for the same period last year was 59.