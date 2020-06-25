English conditions one of the toughest says Reifer

Guyana Jaguars all-rounder, Raymon Reifer reckons English conditions are one of the hardest to maneuver.

Speaking to the media via virtual press conference yesterday the 29-year-old posited, “I think playing in England is one of the toughest conditions you are probably going to face,” but gave his seal of approval to the West Indians after the first two days of their first warm up match.

Playing among themselves, Kraigg Brathwaite registered 84 while Shai Hope and John Campbell made 83 and 49 respectively. Reifer explained, “I don’t think the batting is a cause for concern obviously, this is our first game back since our First-Class cricket back in March so this is our first cricket game back and some of the batters had some good scores.”

In the contest Reifer also bagged a five wickets in 11 balls and confessed, “I’m pretty happy with the performance today it’s just something I have to keep building on and I’m enjoying it at the moment as much as I can.”

The left-hand seamer, whose first international tour was to England but did not receive his maiden Test cap at the time reflected on that tour and its aid in preparing him for the possibility of a second Test appearance.

“In 2017, that was actually my first tour in international cricket and it thought me a lot in what’s required to even last a test match in terms of fitness, understanding the lines, lengths, when its time to attack or defend and build some dots, that helped me to go back to first class cricket and taking my game to another level,” he said.

Reifer downplayed speculations of his inclusion in the XI for the first Test but rather informed the media that “I’m definitely looking forward [to playing], it is always my dream to play test cricket and play as much test as possible and for me it is just about continuing to put in the work and if that opportunity comes or when it comes I can grab it with both hands.”

The Barbados-born all-rounder went on to add “For me I’m trying to improve everyday weather batting bowling or fielding so I could make use of it when or if called upon…I still have another innings to go with both bat and ball and it’s just I think going out there and finishing as strong as possible, we still have another four-day and I guess the selection will take care of itself.”