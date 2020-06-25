Reifer signals selectors with brilliant fiver but batsmen struggle

MANCHESTER, England, CMC – Left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer grabbed the attention of tour selectors with a brilliant five-wicket haul while speedster Alzarri Joseph continued to impress, on the second day of the West Indies three-day warm-up match here yesterday.

The 29-year-old Reifer, a surprise pick for the series, snatched five for 60 for Kraigg Brathwaite’s XI, to undermine Jason Holder’s XI for a meagre 193 at Old Trafford.

Of concern, however, will be that for the second straight day, the tourists’ batting proved inconsistent, with only reserve player Sunil Ambris managing to pass 50 with 52.

Left-hander Kyle Mayers chipped in with a typically robust 45 off 56 balls while Shane Moseley supported with a patient 40 off 92 deliveries, but Jermaine Blackwood managed just three and captain Holder suffered the indignity of a first-ball ‘duck’.

In their second turn at the crease, Brathwaite’s XI reached 99 for three but it was Joseph who delivered the standout performance with two for 17 from six superb overs.

Left-hander John Campbell struck a breezy 49 off 59 balls with 10 fours and a six, posting 88 for the first wicket with Brathwaite whose 34 came from 61 deliveries and included four fours.

Once Joseph trapped Campbell lbw, however, the innings fell apart as left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed Brathwaite in the following over with no runs added.

Joseph provided Holder’s XI with a perfect finish to the day when he trapped Shai Hope lbw for two, in the third over before the close.

Holder’s XI had stumbled early when they lost Blackwood in the day’s second over bowled by fast bowler Marquino Mindley (3-27).

However, Ambris and Moseley led a recovery in an 86-run, second-wicket stand before Ambris fell on the stroke of lunch, lbw, to Holder after carving out eight fours off 70 deliveries in 1-¾ hours at the crease.

On resumption, Reifer conjured up a magical spell to wreck the innings, taking the next five wickets which Holder’s XI lost for just 16 runs, to decline to 111 for seven.

Mayers counter-attacked with 11 fours and a six, putting on 35 for the ninth wicket with Kemar Roach (18) and a further 25 from the last wicket with Shannon Gabriel (nine not out) before becoming the last to fall to Mindley.

The contest is being played among the 25-man touring group as regular tour games against county sides are prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.