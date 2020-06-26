Business

COVID-19 found Caribbean IT infrastructure seriously wanting

Communication technology infrastructure and services that inhibit the ability of the Caribbean to make adjustments to the manner in which business and educational pursuits are undertaken in the current COVID-19 environment continues to be a much-discussed issue across the region.

Most recently, Stephen Phillips, a Barbadian official with Bitt Inc. – a Barbados-based financial technology company whose core focus is providing access to cryptocurrencies in emerging markets – utilised a public forum in the CARICOM member country to make the point that there is no infrastructure in place in the Caribbean that permits businesses to go on line in a simple, cost-effective and accessible manner.

Phillips, Vice President of Special Projects with Bitt Inc. which utilises blockchain to secure peer-to-peer transactions with seamless mobile money across a suite of the company’s software and mobile applications, said that the weakness became quite evident when the economic effects of COVID-19 began to be felt across the region a few months ago.