Trio on bail after 200-lb ganja bust

Three men, who were allegedly busted with over 200 pounds of cannabis in vicinity of Sandaka, Canje River, where yesterday released on $350, 000 bail each after they were charged with possession of the illegal substance for trafficking.

Colin Denny, 40, a mason, of Lot 41 Howes and Charles street, Charlestown, Georgetown, Herbert Bartholomew, 48, self employed of Lot 35 New Street, Charlestown, Georgetown and Akelvin Anthony, 43, an electrician of Lot 377 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, were

yesterday charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.