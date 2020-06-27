Barbados curfew restrictions end July 1

(Barbados Nation) Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley yesterday just announced that from July 1, there will be no more curfew restrictions in Barbados. In addition, physical distancing will now be one metre (three feet).

Meanwhile, Attorney General Dale Marshall said:

• All day care centres will reopen to full capacity from next week,

• Sporting events will be able to have spectators, once physical distancing and wearing of masks are observed. Indoor events will be subject to density requirements.

• The limit for outdoor entertainment and social events has been raised to 500 people, and those indoor will be subject to density capacity.

• From July 15, once the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit approves, that limit can go above 500.

• The one-hour limit for church services will also be lifted, and baptisms will be permitted once people wear gloves, but the other protocols remain.

Mottley also announced:

• Commercial air traffic to resume on July 12 with Air Canada. British Airways restarts on July 18 from Gatwick; Jetblue from JFK in New York on July 25; Virgin Atlantic on August 1 and American Airlines on August 5. It is anticipated Caribbean Airlines will resume in mid-July.