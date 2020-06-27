The time has come for stronger actions against the recalcitrant APNU+AFC

Dear Editor,

On April 3, 2020 (SN, Letters… “The Granger-led coalition…”) I noted that the incumbent APNU+AFC will not voluntarily demit office. I believe that many political observers and, more importantly, the Guyanese public feared this outcome from as far back as 2015 (when some decided to cast their vote for the incumbent regime because change was needed). From March 2, 2020 to date, we have been treated to a spectacle of degeneracy: the APNU+AFC desperately clinging to power, ably assisted by members of GECOM and now, the judiciary.

The Trinidadian lawyer, Christopher Hamel-Smith, in a June 25, 2020 post on Facebook and LinkedIn, noted his … “clearest recollection of one presentation made [at a Trinidad & Tobago Bar Association conference on human rights] by the late David de Caires, the Guyanese patriot, lawyer, and founder of the Stabroek News.” He said that “David [de Caires] clearly demonstrated that it was the lack of courage and independence displayed by the Guyanese judiciary at the [then] time that had enabled the Burnham regime to undermine democracy and deny the Guyanese people the right to choose their government through free and fair elections.”

Unfortunately, what is evolving in Guyana seems to be reminiscent of what the late David de Caires lamented on nearly forty (40) years ago. Where are we to go from here?

The OAS, CARICOM, and the ABCEU ambassadors have all spoken, on multiple occasions, and in stern language, that credible results must be declared, and that the will of the people must be respected. Some like the OAS have gone further to indicate that results of the national recount show unequivocally that the opposition PPP/C has grossed the majority of votes at March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

However, the incumbent regime has shown scant regard to the statements issued from international quarters. They continue to abuse the state media, publishing patently false information, and informing their supporters that they (APNU+AFC) won the elections. The actions of the APNU+AFC, in this regard, sets the stage for internecine conflict amongst the peoples of Guyana. Such a situation cannot be allowed to come to fruition. At the same time, the APNU+AFC cannot be allowed to bully the population and remain in Government. Guyanese cannot eject them alone, and must not be abandoned to these retrograde characters.

The international community took a long view of the situation and gave the APNU+AFC regime enough opportunities to have a face saving and graceful exit. However, such a strategy will only work with people who are inherently disposed to doing the right thing. There is nothing in the actions of the incumbent APNU+AFC and their abettors, both in GECOM and beyond, that would support such a position.

The time has come for stronger actions. The Barbadian PM, Mia Mottley, has been candid enough. We need all members of CARICOM and the international community to be bolder and more outspoken. Now is the time for personal sanctions to be levied against all those who are party to electoral fraud, including spouses, children and relatives who currently reside in the Caribbean, North America and Europe. These must be public in nature so as to serve as a lesson to those who continue to support regressive and anti-democratic forces. The time to act is now.

Yours faithfully,

Kowlasar Misir