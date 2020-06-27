Former Australia Women’s Cricket Team Captain Belinda Clark is calling for more investment into women’s cricket. Clarke’s comments were made during a Cricket webinar series held on Wednesday along with Arijana Demirovic, head of FIFA’s Women’s Football Development.

The duo’s discussions centered on the infrastructure and environment needed to encourage women in sports especially after the successes of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 in France and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

The one-hour conversation was moderated by cricket commentator Mel Jones. Clark, the first female cricketer to score a double-century in ODIs, said it was important to continue the good work.