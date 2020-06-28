COVID-19 testing suspended for lab maintenance

No novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing is being done this weekend as the National Reference Laboratory has been closed to facilitate electrical maintenance.

This was announced yesterday in a terse statement issued by Secretary of the National COVID-19 Task Force Imran Khan.

No other details were revealed.

However, the release of the results from testing at the laboratory has been disrupted recently. Testing remains available at the privately-run St. Joseph Mercy Hospital at a cost as well as at the Eureka Medical Laboratories, which collects samples for overseas testing.

Guyana is currently in the first phase of a planned rollback of COVID-19 emergency measures, which is running from June 18 to July 2. A total of 59 new cases has been recorded from June 17 up to last Friday, June 26.