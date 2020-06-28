Joseph looking to boost WI rankings

With West Indies currently ranked eighth in Test cricket, young fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph, has set his sights set on lifting his side up the rankings with the three-match series against England next month.

The 23-year-old Antiguan was speaking during the West Indies’ daily virtual press conference yesterday and expressed, “I see this tour as an opportunity for me to help the team to get higher up the rankings.”

He reiterated, “any opportunity I get to play I’ll take it and whatever the captain and team requires of me I will do it.”